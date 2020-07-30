Ann passed away on July 20, 2020 after ninety-five years of a great adventurous life, leaving behind many stories for all of us to remember her by.



If you were lucky enough to spend some time with her , you would know one or a few. She had an infectious laugh, plenty of unbiased advice. She was smart, funny, tough and brave with a deep love of life.



Ann was born on January 31, 1925 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Rudolph and Hettie Smith. Ann was the oldest daughter of four children: who remained close all of their lives. She met and married the first love of her life Roland Mousseau on November 6,1943, and yes she had his name tattooed on her right arm before they were married. After moving from Michigan with her siblings and mother in tow, they all settled in Pittsfield, N.H. Raising five children in a home that was never lacking fun and adventure.



She was predeceased by two of her sons, Sherman and David Mousseau.After being widowed at the age of fifty-four, she went back to school to get her nursing degree at NHTI. Ann was always very close to and involved with her large family. She went by many names: Mom, Ann, Toni, Gram, Annie Laurie, Aunt Ann and Gigi.



In 1986, she met the second love of her life, John Hoar Sr. They had a great life together traveling, swimming, canoeing, and don't forget lunch at Veanos everyday. After being widowed a second time at the age of eighty-five, she eventually moved to the hill in Boscawen, where her favorite past time was listening to her books on tape.



Thanks to everyone that has taken care of her over the past seven plus years: she loved all of her "friends". She leaves behind her two daughters Tracy Mousseau and Amber Bergmann and son Joel Mousseau, her three step-children John Hoar Jr., David Hoar, and Susan Lessard; plus lots of family and friends. A memorial service will be held sometime next spring or summer.



If you wish to do so, please support the Association for the blind or CRNVA in her memory.



