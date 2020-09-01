Ann (Howard) Spear, 74 of South Berwick, ME died on August 15th after suffering a massive stroke.



Ann was born in Portland, ME to Murray and Virginia Howard on February 1, 1946. She attended Portland schools, until 1960. She graduated from Concord High School in 1964. Ann raised her family while living and working in Concord, NH.



Ann's career began working for the State of NH. She then became a field representative for SEA (State Employee's Association). Ann became an Insurance Agent for Lincoln Financial, Colonial Insurance, and Mutual of Omaha. She retired to South Berwick, Me in 1996.



Ann was fiercely independent, quick-witted, kind, sharp, a lover of the ocean (York, ME and the Nubble were her favorite spots), birder, liberal, avid gardener, bibliophile, fantastic neighbor, wild life enthusiast, aunt, niece, cousin, sister, Mom, and most importantly the Proudest Nana ever! Ann lived life, and passed on her own terms.



She leaves two children: Kimberly (Foster) Whelan, and husband David of South Berwick, Carey Spear and partner Jessica Wilson of Tilton, NH. Ann also leaves her sister Robyn White and husband Larry of Silver Bay, NY. Two aunts that she adored, Phyllis Wolstenhulme, and Elizabeth Johnson. The three people that lit up Ann's world were her Grandchildren: Jordan Spear of Sunapee, NH, and Lillian and Tucker Whelan of South Berwick. Ann leaves close friends: Avis Crane, Melinda Conrad, Rose Prescott, and KJ Desjardn. Ann was predeceased by both of her parents, her brother Dan Howard, and her son Keith M. Foster.



She also loved and appreciated her new family at Grant House. Ann requested private family services.



Contributions in Ann's name can be made to the South Berwick Food Pantry c/o Dave Stansfield, 46 Witchtrot Rd, South Berwick, Me 03908.



