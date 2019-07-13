Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Margaret Toomey. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Margaret Toomey 71, of Franklin Street, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019.



Ann was born in East Boston, Massachusetts on February 20, 1948, daughter to the late James and Ann (Crawford) Toomey. She earned her undergraduate degree at University of Massachusetts and later her Master's in Public Administration. Ann worked for NHTI for many years as a grant writer.



Ann was a board member and active participant in the Woman's Club of Concord for almost a decade. Her grant writing skills were instrumental in helping the Club receive funds from a number of organiza-tions including from LCHIP (Land and Community Heritage Investment Program) which began the long needed rehabilitation of Chamberlin House. She was a regular attendee of First Friday events and a generous participant in the fund raising activities for high school scholarships. Her insightful comments and lovely spirit will be sorely missed.



Ann loved to read, collecting countless books over the years. She enjoyed volunteering at the Capital Center for the Arts. Ann also enjoyed swimming, yoga, tennis and cross-country skiing. One of her greatest passions was traveling. Ann has traveled all over the world, from Africa, Turkey, Spain to Rus-sia, numerous other countries, and countless adventures with friends.



Ann is survived by her three children; Molly Bartkowski and her husband, Paul of Falls Church VA, Nancy Holland and her husband, Thomas of Wenham, MA and Tim Weddleton and his wife, Lauren of Greenland, NH; seven grandchildren, Nolan, Nora, Nellie, Ben, Alex, Grant and Lucy; two brothers, Paul Toomey and his wife, Wendy of Coronado, CA, James Toomey and his wife, Linda of Leominster, MA; two sisters, Mary Gould and her husband, John of Londonderry, NH and Jane Crowley and her husband, Dan of Marston Mills, MA and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral service will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH. A burial will be held on Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 11:00 am in the family lot at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett, MA. For those who wish, memorial contributions in her name may be made to The Woman's Club of Concord 44 Pleasant St. Concord NH 03301 ATTN: Carolyn Stiles, president. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

