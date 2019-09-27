Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Norton Merrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Norton Merrill, 94, passed away on September 25, 2019 at The Birches in Concord.



Ann was born to Helen Sawyer Norton and Max Alonzo Norton on November 28, 1924 in Hanover, N.H.



Ann graduated from Hanover High School in 1942 and Colby-Sawyer College in 1944. In 1945 she married Richard Procter Curtis of Reading, Pennsylvania. There they raised three children before moving to Concord, N.H. in 1968.



In 1980 Ann married Dudley Sperry Merrill, a member of WWII's 10th Mountain Division. They shared their love of sports and the outdoors on ski slopes, tennis courts, and fishing trips well into their senior years.



Ann was also an enthusiastic bridge player and Red Sox fan. Fun-loving, and gracious, Ann was the life of any party and a consummate hostess. Her generous and lighthearted spirit made her beloved among relatives and friends.



The "Queen of Puns", Ann's wit and humor lives on through her family and will be passed down for generations. A resident of Contoocook since 1993, Ann was a member of the First Congregational Church of Hopkinton and the Hopkinton Antiquarian Society. She was a volunteer for respite and the Second Chance thrift shop.



Ann was predeceased by husbands Richard P. Curtis and Dudley S. Merrill and her sister Mary Norton Masland.



Ann is survived by her brother John W. Norton of Bethlehem, Pa., her children Antoinette C. Ledzian and husband Richard of Stonington, Conn., Richard P. Curtis Jr. and wife Patricia of Lawrenceville Georgia, and Deborah N. Curtis of Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church UCC Hopkinton, NH Wednesday, October 2 at 2:00 p.m. To be followed by 3:30 p.m. burial at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at:



The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and staff at the Birches of Concord and Home Instead Senior Care for their compassion and loving support.

