Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442

Ann W. (McMorrow) Davenport, 96, of Old North Road, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Boston, MA on June 27, 1923 the daughter of Francis E. and Agnes (McManus) McMorrow.



Ann attended St. Anthony's School in Allston, MA and was educated by the nuns. She went on to Girls High School in Brookline, MA. She married Franklin Davenport in 1948 and they lived in Allston and Sherborn, MA before moving to Natick.



They lived most of their lives in Natick until moving to the family farm in Wilmot in the mid 80's.



In addition to raising her family, Ann was a bridal consultant for Jordan Marsh in Framingham where she assisted engaged couples in their choices of linens, china, silver and accessories.



She was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane for Wilmot in 2017 and liked to garden. She was an excellent seamstress making all of her childrens' clothing when they were young. She had a lovely singing voice and enjoyed reading, yoga, painting and ceramics.



She is predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Franklin Davenport, in 2017 , a son, Franklin, a grandson, Shawn and a brother, Frank. She is survived by a son, Thomas E. Davenport of Shrewsbury, MA; three daughters, Sandra and her husband, George Hurst of Mendon, MA, Susan and her husband, Kenneth Curley of Northwood, NH and Debra Bartzak of Shrewsbury, MA; a sister, Frances Callahan of Needham, MA; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrew, James, Jonathan and Christopher; five great grandchildren, Sophie, Jackson, Lydia, Naomi and Maria; nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held and burial will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, MA at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, P.O. Box 2209 or Kearsarge Area Council on Aging, P.O. Box 1263, both New London, NH 03257.



Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 9, 2020

