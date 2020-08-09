Anna Lee Reale, age 57, of Rumford Street passed away suddenly on Friday, August 7 at her home. She was born in Concord, NH, the daughter of the late Edward Fine Jr. and Allwynne (Jones McMullen) Fine of Concord. She was a graduate of Concord High School class of 1981. For over 20 years Anna delivered the newspaper for the Concord Monitor. Most recently she loved working at Strong Foundations Charter School in Concord as a one on one paraprofessional.



Anna enjoyed gardening and baking. She treasured her weekends at the lake and going out on the boat with her husband. She loved spending time with her family, especially her 5 grandchildren, and eagerly looked forward to the 6th due in October. She also loved her dogs, Reek and Stoney, and her cat Finn. Her family remembers her as a selfless and caring individual and the best mom, wife and Gaga anyone could ask for.



In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Dana Reale of Concord; her children, Sarah Sartorelli and her husband Brian of Concord, Ava Reale of Franklin, Emily Reale and her fiancee Collin Wright, Erin, Jacob and Tanner Reale all of Concord; her grandchildren, Landon, Charlotte, David, Veda Sartorelli, Emma Norris; her 2 sisters, Susan Taylor of Milford, and Natasha Cohen of Concord; her brother, Ted Fine of Stamford, CT; and many nieces and nephews.



A visiting hour will be heldon Thursday, August 13th from 11 am to 12 Noon at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord. Please practice proper social distancing and masks must be worn inside the funeral home. A private family burial will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.



Donations of potted flowers and plants will be appreciated to later be replanted and form a garden in memory of Anna. Plants can be brought to funeral home or later sent to 40 Rockingham Street in Concord NH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store