Anna M. Allgeyer, 98 of Pembroke, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Born on November 21, 1921, in Union City, New Jersey she was the daughter of the late Julius Joseph Rimpler and Anna Caroline Unbekaant.
Anna was employed as a secretary by Lever Brothers in New York City prior to her marriage in 1948. The couple owned and operated Eddie's Texaco Station truckstop in Allenstown until 1959. During her later years, she worked as a housekeeper at McKerley's Nursing Home until her retirement in 1996.
Anna was fluent in German, played Scrabble avidly, kept up a weekly correspondence with dozens of pen-pals, and was passionate about reading, botanical gardening, and her children.
Beside her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband Edward J. Allgeyer, Sr. as well as her brother, George Greiner.
She is survived by her children, Edward Allgeyer and his wife Michele Moretti of Lake Butler, FL, Carl Allgeyer and his wife Debra Ladner of Rye Beach, NH, Roy Allgeyer and his wife Lisa of Warrenton, OR, Matthew Allgeyer and his life partner Patricia Holler of Pembroke, and Katy Allgeyer of Stonington, ME; five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna's memory to the CRVNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com