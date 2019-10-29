Anna R. Ramsden

Obituary
Beloved mother and grandmother passed away at 90. She was genuinely a beautiful and kind person loved by all.

She leaves her son, Brian Ramsden and his wife Catherine, two grandchildren Amber Fournier and her husband Joseph, Philip Ramsden and his love Lisa Dunn.

She also leaves her brother Charles Morrill and his family of Lawrence, MA. She leaves many nieces and nephews. Anna was predeceased by her son Walter Steven, and her daughter Ellen.

At Anna's request no services will be held. Donations can be made to the in her name.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 29, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.