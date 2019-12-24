Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Balch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anne (Shaw) Balch, 82, of Ashland NH died peacefully after a short illness on Friday, December 20 2019 with her family by her side.



Anne was born in South Port, UK on September 29, 1937 to her late parents, George Shaw and Eileen Dunn Shaw. Anne left her beloved United Kingdom and moved to the United States with her husband and children on July 4, 1958. The family lived in Boscawen, NH for a number of years before residing in Concord, NH.



Anne worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Concord NH for 23 years before retiring and moving to North Carolina where she worked for UNC Hospital for 8 years. Anne returned home to NH in 2007.



She enjoyed knitting, reading, boat rides, long drives, shopping, lunches with friends and most of all time spent with her family. Anne's grandchildren and great grandchildren whom affectionately referred to her as Nannie brought her endless amounts of joy. Time spent with family was what she called "the best."



Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years George E. Balch; her daughter, Judith L. Groulx and her husband Paul of Ashland, NH; her son, George E. Balch of Glendale, AZ; daughter, Laurie J. Balch of Durham, NC; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A private celebration of Anne's life will be held this spring.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Speare Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they gave to Anne and our family during this difficult time.

Anne (Shaw) Balch, 82, of Ashland NH died peacefully after a short illness on Friday, December 20 2019 with her family by her side.Anne was born in South Port, UK on September 29, 1937 to her late parents, George Shaw and Eileen Dunn Shaw. Anne left her beloved United Kingdom and moved to the United States with her husband and children on July 4, 1958. The family lived in Boscawen, NH for a number of years before residing in Concord, NH.Anne worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Concord NH for 23 years before retiring and moving to North Carolina where she worked for UNC Hospital for 8 years. Anne returned home to NH in 2007.She enjoyed knitting, reading, boat rides, long drives, shopping, lunches with friends and most of all time spent with her family. Anne's grandchildren and great grandchildren whom affectionately referred to her as Nannie brought her endless amounts of joy. Time spent with family was what she called "the best."Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years George E. Balch; her daughter, Judith L. Groulx and her husband Paul of Ashland, NH; her son, George E. Balch of Glendale, AZ; daughter, Laurie J. Balch of Durham, NC; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A private celebration of Anne's life will be held this spring.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Speare Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion they gave to Anne and our family during this difficult time. Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close