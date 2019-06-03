Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne L. Ireland, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Havenwood Heritage Heights on Saturday June 1, 2019 after a long period of declining health.



She was born in Newton, MA the daughter of the late Dennis and Mary (Finn) O'Donnell. She grew up in Auburndale, MA.



During WWII she worked as a welder. She married the love of her life Robert P. Ireland in 1949, after starting a family they moved to NH raising their family in the Concord, area. She worked for many years at Sprague Electric, Indian Head Bank and for the State of NH Department of Vital Records until her retirement. She was also the neighborhood Avon Lady. She was an active parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary and took part in many of their shows, and volunteering at the Christian Fairs and the Bereavement Luncheons. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling and keeping active voulunteering in her community



Anne leaves behind a large and loving family, 8 children, Maureen Ireland of Warner, Robert Ireland and his wife Wendy of Concord, Charles Ireland and his wife Donna of Contoocook, Dennis Ireland and his wife Marilyn of Laconia, Kathleen Ireland and her husband Phil Upchurch of Georgia, Chris Ireland and his wife Elizabeth of Moultonborough, Amy Ireland Bourgault and her husband Thomas of Concord, and Jennifer Ireland and her husband Shawn Radil of Nashua; her 13 grandchildren, Matthew Suchomski, Travis, Meghan, Elizabeth "Abbie", Kyle, Sarah, Bridget, Kevin, and Molly Ireland, Laura Taylor, Benjamin and Robert "Bobby" Bourgault, Katelyn and Nathan Parker; 4 Great Grandchildren, Luke and Benjamin Ireland, Samantha Taylor, and Jackson Ireland Pelillo; her sister, Alice Deneault and her husband Robert of Newton, NC, many nieces and nephews; and many close friends.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert P. Ireland who passed away in 1972; 2 sisters, Mary Taylor and Jean Higgins; and two brothers, Robert and Dennis O'Donnell, and her longtime companion Henry Wilson.



Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 4 to 7 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 180 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.



Burial will be in the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen.



The family would like to thank the staff of Havenwood for caring for Anne over the past few years and showing such compassion to her and her family during her final days.



For those who wish the family suggests donations can be made in Anne's Memory to the Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant Street, Concord 03301.

