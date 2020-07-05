Anne M. Foraker passed away November 19, 2019, at the of age 84. Late of Deering and Weare, NH. Beloved wife of the late James W. Foraker. Dear mother of James (Nancy) Foraker, Jeffrey Foraker, Kimanne (Ronald) Foraker-Koons and Kathleen Foraker. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 9. Loving sister of James (Martha) Wolf.
Anne was a Korean War U.S. Navy Veteran wherein she earned the National Defense Service Medal. Member and past president of P.E.O. North East District and former president of the P.T.A. of Thornton Township High School.
Anne was a great seamstress whose dresses and gowns were adorned at many weddings and social events. She was also a terrific social event planner. Anne was an avid gardener and loved to landscape around her home. And when it came to decorate at Christmas; Santa and the Lord would be proud, for every room in the house would be filled with the joy of Christmas and the spirit of Christ. There is great comfort in knowing Anne is now with her husband and many beloved family members that preceded her.
There will be a memorial graveside service on Saturday July 25th, 2020 at 10:30AM at the Wolf Family Cemetery (Proximity address or next to - 671 East Deering Rd, Deering NH) All are welcome to come. After services there will be a Collation at her son Jeffrey Foraker's home. Memorials to the P.E.O. Foundation or the American Cancer Society
would be appreciated.