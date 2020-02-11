Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Shaw Ormsbee. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Shaw Ormsbee, 88, a native New Englander, better known as "Nancy", who taught art for twenty-nine years at the Wheeler School in Providence, RI, and was long department chairperson, died February 2, 2020 in Concord, NH. By her side were her two children and her husband.



Nancy and her husband, Arnold Meardon, had retired in 1996 to his northern New Mexico home turf, but returned in 2007 to New London, NH, near her daughter, Elizabeth Williams and family. Nancy's death followed a two year glide into dementia. During its final stage she was sensitively cared for at The Birches memory care facility, Concord Hospital and Hospice.



A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, as a teacher she did "everything". From her fingers tumbled paintings, carvings, photos, sculptures, necklaces, tin-works, snakes, plates, pots.......with striking ease and competence. What she did best, however, was connect with students, particularly high school boys and girls who were "rebels".... eliciting their talent and steering them positively.



Remarkable likewise was the strength of her convictions and the diversity of her talents. In the 50's in Louisiana she endured ostracism for standing up for minorities. In the 70's she insisted, before a judge, that she be allowed to use her maiden name. In the 80's and 90's she advocated for "gay" students and teachers. Also, for five years she ran a successful small construction and painting company. She could be seen riding her red moped from job to job, an image featured in the Providence Journal, a pioneer woman leader in a "man's world".



February 2, 2002, was a "palindrome", the same numerical sequence backward and forward. We look back fondly. Forward, she is a beloved fiber in the tapestry of many many lives.



Surviving are her cousin, Virginia Shaw of Melrose, MA; her son, Stephen Ormsbee of Annapolis, MD; her daughter; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and her husband. A service with family will be planned and take place later in the year.

