Service Information

Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home
42 Washington Street
Penacook , NH 03303
(603)-753-4991

Calling hours
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home
42 Washington Street
Penacook , NH 03303

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home
42 Washington Street
Penacook , NH 03303

Obituary

BOSCAWEN, After 100 wonderful years on earth, Anniemae (Morrill) Miller passed away peacefully on July 24th at the Merrimack County Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the spring of 1919 in Boscawen to William B. and Harriet (Brockway) Morrill. She attended local grade school and was a graduate of Penacook High School. She went on to Junior College in West Palm Beach. When she returned, Anniemae married Bernard Miller in 1944 and they began a family, raising a son and two daughters. Anniemae was the Penacook correspondent for the Concord Monitor for many years before going to work for the Merrimack Valley School District as an administrative assistant, retiring after twenty years of employment.



Anniemae's life was one of giving, to her family, her church and her community. She was a dedicated member and volunteer at the United Church of Penacook, was a member of the choir and the woman's guild, helped at soup kitchen and worked on the annual Christmas fair and rummage sales. She was proud to have served in the Church Woman United as its state representative, as well as the area representative to the International Convention. She served as a girl scout leader and was a one of the founding members of the Penacook Historical Society.



Anniemae was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bernard Miller in 2007; her son Gregory Miller in 2018; her great granddaughter, Felicia, and her sister Neva Lee Rapp. She is survived by her daughter Anna Lee Serrano and her husband Bob of Brewster, NY; daughter Mary Ellen Johns of Concord, NH; her grandchildren Bob Serrano, Tom Serrano, Jennifer Donovan, Tamara Kelley, and Heather Johns; her six great-grandchildren and her brother William Morrill of Concord; as well as extended families and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday August 17th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the funeral home, comital rights will follow in Calvary Cemetery Penacook.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made



to Concord Hospice at

