Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM Sugar River Bank Community Room 10 North Main Street Newport , NH

Anthony (Tony) C. Maiola, 96, died Tuesday evening surrounded by family at their Newport, NH home.



Anthony was born August 8, 1923 in Claremont, NH, the son of Michael and Anna Maiola. He was a lifelong resident of Newport dedicated to serving his community, state and nation.



Tony served proudly as a US Marine and saw combat duty in WWII in the pacific theater including Guadalcanal, Guam and Okinawa. His admiration for those who served, especially his beloved Marines was a source of pride throughout his life. Returning stateside after his service, Tony met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Woodhull and for 68 years they resided in Newport. Working along side his in-laws, Remington and Gladys Woodhull, Tony was a butcher at Woodhull's Market and served the town in a number of capacities including Selectman (17 years), Planning Board (10 years), Town Assessor, Newport fireman (29 years) a State Legislator and as a Sullivan County Commissioner (6 years). Anthony was named, along with his wife Betty, Newport's Citizens of the Year. He served as a Corporator of the Lake Sunapee Bank for 10 years and was a National Basketball Official for 25 years at both the college and high school level.



After leaving Woodhull's Market, Tony had a long career working for Donahue Beverage and Silver Brothers Distributing Company before being appointed by three different Governors to the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission where he served for 18 years, 6 as Chairman.



Among his many gifts were his great sense of humor, his abundant love and affection for family and his story telling. Tony's pride and joy came from spending time surrounded by family and friends whether it was poolside, at McDonald's or wherever the daily adventures led him. He truly loved life and never wasted a minute of his 96 years.



Anthony was pre-deceased by his father and mother along with his six sisters and a brother. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; daughter Dawn Ranney and her husband Gordon and son Joel Maiola and wife Alyssa Shooshan; five grandchildren, Kyle, Anna, Ryan, Lauren and Kate and four great grandchildren Brooklyn, Joshua, Camden, and Claire. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Maiola of Barre, Vermont and several nieces and nephews.



Services: A private graveside service is planned for Monday, March 2nd followed by a community celebration beginning at 11:00 am at the Sugar River Bank Community Room 10 North Main Street, Newport, NH.



Memorial donations may be made in Tony's name to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, PO Box 127, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, Vt. 05158.





