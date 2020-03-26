Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony J. Pinto. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Service To be announced at a later date Graveside Services will take place privately. Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Anthony J. Pinto, 83, of Concord formerly of Barnstead, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born in Boston, Anthony was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Catherine (Cappello) Pinto. He was raised and educated in the West End of Boston and also lived in Somerville, MA before moving to Barnstead in 1984.



An honorably discharged Veteran, Anthony proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1958.



Anthony founded A. Pinto & Sons Construction in Somerville along with his brother, Ron in 1965. He worked as a carpenter throughout his life and was especially proud to see his family business continuing to operate to this day.



Anthony was a member of the American Legion Post # 72 in Alton. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching his western films.



He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Pinto and his granddaughter, Andrea Pinto.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Joann (Dryden) Pinto; his four sons, Anthony Pinto II and his wife Marie of Concord, Robert Pinto and his wife Christine of Barnstead, Scott Pinto and his wife Tara of Pittsfield and Greg Pinto and his wife Betty of Stewartstown; his grandchildren, Meghan, Jordyn, Seth, Gage, Catherine, Dustin and Crystal; his great grandchildren, Scarlet, Gabriel, Avery, Oliver, Aeris, and Abel. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Pinto of Arlington, MA and two sisters, Eileen Alberino of Medford, MA and Rita Almeida of Weymouth, MA.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Graveside Services will take place privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





Mr. Anthony J. Pinto, 83, of Concord formerly of Barnstead, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.Born in Boston, Anthony was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Catherine (Cappello) Pinto. He was raised and educated in the West End of Boston and also lived in Somerville, MA before moving to Barnstead in 1984.An honorably discharged Veteran, Anthony proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1958.Anthony founded A. Pinto & Sons Construction in Somerville along with his brother, Ron in 1965. He worked as a carpenter throughout his life and was especially proud to see his family business continuing to operate to this day.Anthony was a member of the American Legion Post # 72 in Alton. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching his western films.He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Pinto and his granddaughter, Andrea Pinto.He is survived by his beloved wife, Joann (Dryden) Pinto; his four sons, Anthony Pinto II and his wife Marie of Concord, Robert Pinto and his wife Christine of Barnstead, Scott Pinto and his wife Tara of Pittsfield and Greg Pinto and his wife Betty of Stewartstown; his grandchildren, Meghan, Jordyn, Seth, Gage, Catherine, Dustin and Crystal; his great grandchildren, Scarlet, Gabriel, Avery, Oliver, Aeris, and Abel. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Pinto of Arlington, MA and two sisters, Eileen Alberino of Medford, MA and Rita Almeida of Weymouth, MA.Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Graveside Services will take place privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close