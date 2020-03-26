Mr. Anthony J. Pinto, 83, of Concord formerly of Barnstead, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.
Born in Boston, Anthony was the son of the late Anthony and Mary Catherine (Cappello) Pinto. He was raised and educated in the West End of Boston and also lived in Somerville, MA before moving to Barnstead in 1984.
An honorably discharged Veteran, Anthony proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Air Force, serving from 1954 to 1958.
Anthony founded A. Pinto & Sons Construction in Somerville along with his brother, Ron in 1965. He worked as a carpenter throughout his life and was especially proud to see his family business continuing to operate to this day.
Anthony was a member of the American Legion Post # 72 in Alton. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching his western films.
He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Pinto and his granddaughter, Andrea Pinto.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joann (Dryden) Pinto; his four sons, Anthony Pinto II and his wife Marie of Concord, Robert Pinto and his wife Christine of Barnstead, Scott Pinto and his wife Tara of Pittsfield and Greg Pinto and his wife Betty of Stewartstown; his grandchildren, Meghan, Jordyn, Seth, Gage, Catherine, Dustin and Crystal; his great grandchildren, Scarlet, Gabriel, Avery, Oliver, Aeris, and Abel. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Pinto of Arlington, MA and two sisters, Eileen Alberino of Medford, MA and Rita Almeida of Weymouth, MA.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, Graveside Services will take place privately. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 26, 2020