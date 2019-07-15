Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for April "Pat" French. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April "Pat" French, 81 April French (Pat to her American friends) of Loudon, New Hampshire, passed away on June 15th after a thirty-four year battle with multiple sclerosis.



Pat was born in Paignton, England. Her parents, Dorothy and Thomas Clemson, raised a happy and fearless daughter. Pat attended and graduated from Pate's Grammar School in Cheltenham, England, where she made lifelong friendships with Maureen and Barbara.



Pat met the love of her life, Robert French, a member of the United States Air Force, at an Anglo-American dance in Cheltenham, England. Bob and Pat were wed in England and lived in Maine, Nebraska, Scotland, and North Dakota before settling in Bob's hometown of Loudon. They had three children, Leslie, Russell, and Samantha. As a family, they enjoyed camping; mostly at Itasca State Park in Minnesota and White Lake State Park in New Hampshire.



Pat enjoyed square dancing, traveling, and a good game of cards on a Saturday night. In her spare time, Pat was creative and loved oil painting, crochet, knitting, sewing, and needlepoint. She was also a good cook and baker, as well as an avid reader and animal lover.



She was diagnosed with MS in 1984. This might have slowed Pat down, but it did not stop her from living her life. She continued to visit family in England and Scotland and ventured to Disney World three times; riding every attraction that allowed a wheelchair. Pat retired from the New Hampshire Savings Bank in 1988. She loved family gatherings, games with the grandchildren, sharing a good meal, and especially her beloved cup of tea.



Pat is survived by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Robert French, and her children, Leslie Ekus and her husband Lou, Russell French and his wife Mary Anne, and Samantha French and her partner Eric. She was blessed with wonderful grandchildren, Seth, Tyler and his wife Melissa, Avery and her husband, Robert, Eda, and Deane. Pat also had three great-grandsons, Simon, Zephan, and Deven. And she leaves behind her sweet dog Trixie.



The family held a private service and served an English High Tea at the Tarbin Gardins in Franklin.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory can be made to the Loudon Fire/Rescue Department or the Pope Memorial SPCA in Concord.

