Archie taught briefly at Franklin High School and in 1963 began his teaching career in Bristol. He taught chemistry and physics for several years, later becoming an Administrator in the Newfound Area School District until his retirement in 1998. He touched the lives of countless students and was known for his calm, caring sense of fairness, sprinkled with humor. His words of guidance will live on in their memories.



Archie was very involved in the community of Bristol. He and his wife Pat moved to Peaked Hill in 1965 where they raised their children and maintained their beautiful property. Archie served on numerous committees for the town to include the Budget Committee, Planning Board, Selectman, Cemetery Trustee and Library Trustee. Archie, known affectionately to some as "The Mayor of Bristol" loved to visit with friends, neighbors and former students as he worked on his stone walls that lined his property. Tractor rides, sawing wood, traveling, attending his grandchildren's activities, serving the town, entertaining friends and building projects became his full-time job in his retirement.



Family members include his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Hall) Auger of Bristol, 3 children: Kurt Auger and his wife Peggy of West Chester, PA, Kevin Auger and Barbara Williams of Franklin, and Kara Hinck and husband Rick of Bow, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a brother, Jean Auger and wife Evelyn of Sanbornton, his sister, Marcelle Abear of Meredith, and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Anita Laughy.



A celebration of Archie's life will be held at a later date in March.



Interment will be in NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



Donations in memory of Archie may be made to the Timothy Mahurin and Archie Auger Winter Carnival Scholarship Fund, Franklin Savings Bank.



Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Mr. Auger's family.





