Arlene Peterson Thomas, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, at the Havenwood Health Service Center in Concord. She was born on July 24, 1927, at the family farm in Bark River, MI, to parents Ebrath and Clara Peterson. She graduated from Bark River Harris High School in 1945, secretary of her class of ten students. After graduation Arlene traveled from rural northern Michigan to the Chicago area and enrolled in Evanston Collegiate Institute, now Kendall College. She graduated as President of her class in 1948, and later that year married World War II veteran and fellow alum Edward St. Thomas. Ed and Arlene later moved to Albion, MI, where Ed graduated from Albion College. Their two children, Steven and Kay, were born in Albion. A job opportunity took the family to Twinsburg, Ohio, where Arlene lived for more than 30 years. She was an active church and community member and volunteered in many capacities. She was always the first to welcome someone to the neighborhood with a plate of warm cookies or one of her famous pies. When her youngest child went off to college Arlene took a job as the office manager of a busy dental practice, and worked there for 20 years. Arlene was widowed in her 40's, and several years later married Jack Thomas. In her early 60's she was widowed a second time. Upon retirement she made the decision to downsize and move to Havenwood Heritage Heights in Concord, and very much enjoyed being an active member of the HHH community. Sadly, a few years later her son Steven died unexpectedly. She valued the opportunity to maintain a loving relationship with his children, Richard and Chante. She enjoyed the chance to be the nearby grandma to grandsons Charles and John. Arlene quickly made good friends at East Congregational Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, was part of the Friendly Kitchen team, served as Deacon, and was involved with everything from church suppers to yard sales to holiday fairs. In her last year of life she was so pleased to know that her grandsons Charles and John married marvelous, accomplished, loving women. Arlene was predeceased by her parents, Ebrath and Clara Peterson, and by siblings Stanley, Lloyd, Carol, and Elva. She is survived by brother Walton. She was predeceased by husbands Edward St. Thomas and Jack Thomas, and son Steven St. Thomas. She is survived by daughter Kay Garrigan and husband Clyde, also grandsons Charles Garrigan and wife Jackie, and John Garrigan and wife Alyssa. She is survived by granddaughter Chante Cairus and husband Josh, and their children Steven, Taylor, and Jonathan, and also by grandson Richard St. Thomas and his children, Makaila and Cody. She leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews. She was a woman of sincere faith and a lively intelligence, and was dedicated to serving others. Arlene was a 33 year cancer survivor, having received expert care at the Cleveland Clinic. The family is so grateful for the loving care Arlene received at Havenwood, especially the Health Service Center staff. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to East Congregational Church, 51 Mountain Rd., Concord NH 03301, or to the Employee Scholarship Fund at Havenwood Heritage Heights, 33 Christian Ave. Concord NH 03301. The service will be held at 11am on Saturday, Feb 23, at East Congregational Church, 51 Mountain Road, Concord. A time of refreshments will immediately follow the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, NH. Online condolences can be expressed at

Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 18, 2019

