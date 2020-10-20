Arline B. Begin, 96, of Blueberry Lane died on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Arline was born on July 25, 1924, in Laconia the daughter of the late Ernest and Blanche (Lachance) Begin.
Arline is survived by her nephew, Gary Plourde and his wife, Carol; Gary's son, Jason Plourde and his wife, Tammy; and their son, Zachary. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, John "Bob" Begin and her niece, Valerie Begin Plourde.
There will be no calling hours.
A private burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin, NH.
