Born in Concord, Armand was the son of the late Warren and Alice (Charrois) Auger. He was raised and educated in Allenstown.



Armand was employed as a cleaner at the former Chantilly's Restaurant. He had also worked for the State of New Hampshire as a building service worker.



He enjoyed stamp and jewelry collecting.



He was predeceased by his brother, George R. Auger.



Armand is survived by his brother, Gerard Auger of Concord as well as his nieces and nephews.



At the request of the family, services will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke.

