Armand W. Riel, 73, of Pittsfield passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Concord VNA hospice care.



Armand was born January 13, 1947 in Pittsfield, NH, son of the late Armand W. and Nelda (Elkins) Riel.



After graduating high school in 1965, he enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He lived most of his life on the Seacoast working as a mail carrier for the Portsmouth post office and retiring in 2003. He was also a member of the National Guard.



Armand was pre-deceased by his son, Christopher Daley (Riel), who was married to Carey-Ann Daley.



He is survived by his daughter, Heather Madore, her husband, George, and Armand's siblings; Nelda M. Riel, Angelique Mosher, Greg Riel, Jan Fraser, Shelly Riel, and their spouses. He has five surviving grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces & nephews.



Due to the restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic Armand's family has postponed services to be scheduled at a later date.



