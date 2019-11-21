On Tuesday evening, November 19, Arnold Jon Steenbergen, 82, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed peacefully at his home while surrounded by family.
Arny was born in Lee, Maine in the fall of 1937 to Aaron and Veronica (Greene) Steenbergen. His family moved to the Boscawen-Penacook area when he was a child and he attended local schools, graduating from Penacook High School with the class of 1954. On September 3, 1960, Arny married the love of his life, Jean, whom he shared fifty-nine happy years with.
Arny enlisted in the United States Air force in 1954 and served in both Korea and Vietnam. He was a Master Sargent with the United States Army Reserves and retired in 1997 after years of devoted service to his country.
Arny received a Bachelor's Degree in education from Keene State College and enjoyed thirty-three years at Pembroke Academy as a social studies and economics teacher, before retiring in 1996. He also served as a hunter safety and driver's education instructor at Pembroke Academy.
Arny belonged to the Horace Chase Masonic Lodge in Boscawen, NH. He was a dedicated teacher and friend and will be missed by many.
Arny was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, Andrew and Alan Steenbergen. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean (Duquette) Steenbergen of Boscawen, NH; his sons; Jon Steenbergen and wife Melody of Concord, NH; Todd Steenbergen and wife Christina of Northwood, NH; his brother Dr. Aaron Steenbergen of Bakersfield, CA; his sisters Nancy Blodgett, of Penacook, NH and Mary Dragon of Plymouth, NH; his grandchildren; Lacee Stevens and husband Mark of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Joshua Steenbergen of Northwood, NH; Jon Steenbergen and wife Sharon of Saugus, MA; Alexander Steenbergen of Northwood, NH; Matthew Steenbergen of Northwood, NH; nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 25th at 9:00 o'clock in the morning at the Immaculate Conception Church 9 Bonney Street Penacook, NH 03303 with inurnment immediately following in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, New Hampshire.
Published in The Concord Monitor from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019