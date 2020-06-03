Arthur A. Kendrick
Arthur A Kendrick, 92, of Henniker, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with his wife Sally by his side.

He always said "Sally and I have had a great life", and that was true.

He was born on September 26, 1927 in Cambridge, MA.

While in high school he worked at his father's IGA store as well as being a star basketball player. He graduated Henniker High in 1946.

After serving in the Army for 3 years, Arthur married Sally Hazen on June 21, 195

They bought the Nook Restaurant in 1953 and ran it until moving to NJ in 1957.

Arthur and Sally raised their family in Ho-Ho-Kus and West Long Branch, NJ for 21 years, where Arthur worked in sales.

He retired and moved back to Henniker in 1978. In 1984 he opened the restaurant he'd always dreamed of, Country Spirit.

He was active in the NJ and NH Rose Societies, Henniker Old Timers' Club, Henniker Lion's Club, the NH Hospitality Association, and the Henniker Masons, most recently receiving the Senior Member Cane.

In 2013 the town of Henniker acknowledged Arthur for his 32 years of volunteering.

Arthur had so many interests, and continued to learn. He was a pillar in his Henniker, and in the lives of his family. He passed down many passions to them through his humorous and driven spirit.

In his later years, correspondence and the telephone were his lifeline to his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Sally Hazen Kendrick of almost 67 years, One brother, David Kendrick and his wife Shawn Two daughters and a son, Toni Kendrick, and her spouse John Johnston Michael Jon Kendrick, and his wife Arife Ozkan Kathryn Reynolds and her husband David Six grandchildren Kendrick Johnston and his wife Cristina Cordaro, David Reynolds Jr, Jenna Johnston and her husband Mike Herman, Matthew Reynolds, Beyyine Ozkan, and Jon Kendrick Three great grandchildren, Brodie, James and Lily, Many sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister.

Services & Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the White Birch Senior Center, PO Box 2035 Henniker NH 03242 or the Henniker food Pantry, PO Box 55, Henniker NH 03242.

The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, nh is assisting the family.

To leave online condolences' please visit www.holtwoodburyfh.com



Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home
3 Hall Avenue
Henniker, NH 03242
(603) 428-3215
