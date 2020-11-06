Arthur James Cate was born in Franklin, NH on May 16, 1932 the son of Maurice and Sadie (Marston) Cate.



He was a graduate of Franklin High School. He lived in Concord most of his life before moving to Brookdale Marysville Assisted Living in Marysville, OH in December 2017.



Arthur had worked for Rumford Press 30 years until they closed in 1983. He went on to work for the City of Concord General Services until his retirement in 1999.



He was an avid gardener, deer hunter, fisherman, a horseshoe champion and enjoyed his time down at his camp on Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, NH.



In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Jeanne (Tasker) Cate who died in 2018 after 60 years of marriage, his brothers Harold, Robert, Howard, and Roland Cate and two son-in-laws Reed J. Bagetis and Grant E. Ward.



He is survived by his daughter Patricia J. Ward, grandson Lucas J. Bagetis both of Delaware, OH, sister Natalie Harvey of Franklin, NH, brother-in-law Roger Tasker of Foley, AL and several nieces and nephews.



In keeping with Arthur's wishes, there will be no service. Burial will be at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH at a later date. Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home in Johnstown, OH is honored to be serving the family.



