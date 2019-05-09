Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur V. LaBrecque III, "Pookie" 55, of Webster died on Wednesday May 1st, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Pook was born in Concord in the winter of 1964 and grew up and lived in Loudon attending the local schools,



Arthur attending the Loudon Center Freewill Baptist Church growing up and he graduated from Merrimack Valley High School with the class of 1982. After high school Pook went to work as a Pipe Fitter, he most recently has worked for Hampshire Fire Protection as well as spending many years working for CAPITOL Fire Protection in Loudon.



In his free time Pookie enjoyed spending time outside, he enjoyed a good bonfire or going camping and being in the woods enjoying both hunting and fishing. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and he enjoyed motorcycle riding



He was predeceased by his only nephew Koty LaBrecque in 2017 and he is survived by his fiance Pamela Michaud of Webster, his mother Hazel (Frawley) Varnum and her husband Charles of Loudon; his father Arthur V. LaBrecque Sr. and his wife Beverly of Epsom; his sons Zachary LaBrecque and Shyham Hill; his two sisters and their husbands Terry Mullen and William of Loudon; Kelley Smith and Alan of Loudon; his nieces Amanda Paveglio and Lindsey Mullen; and grandchildren Madilyn and Jace; as well as extended family and many friends.



Calling hours will be held on Monday May 13th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook, NH 03303. Some brief words of Worship, given by Reverend Henry Frost will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center 1 Medical Center Drive Lebanon, NH 03756,

