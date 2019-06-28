Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvid Darcy Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arvid Darcy Anderson, 69 Arvid Anderson of Northfield, NH passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Son of Charles and Helen Anderson and brother to Charlen Kristin David, Stephen Edward Anderson, Alicia Lu Hendricks, and Patricia Jean Crisp, Arvid was born in Ann Arbor, MI and raised in Eatontown, NJ.



Arvid was an artist. He worked as an incredibly skilled wood finisher for IRG Millworks in Hopkinton. His passion for woodworking was only surpassed for his love of music, as evidenced by his impressive collection of vinyl records. Over the years, Arvid was a drummer for many bands throughout NH and Massachusetts and especially loved playing Blues and Rock 'n Roll. Arvid's other passions including stamp collecting, bass fishing, going to yard sales and riding his Harley-Davidson as a life-long H.O.G. Member.



In addition to his brother and sisters, Arvid is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Anderson of Laconia, son, Jeremy Anderson of Dracut, MA, and the love of his life, Cheryl Mariano of Northfield.



Per Arvid's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life with lots of live music is planned for this summer.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Arvid's honor be directed to a local animal shelter, the Concord VNA Hospice House, or Gilda's Club of New Hampshire.

