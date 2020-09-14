Arvlynne (Bud) Lundin Ferrelli passed away on September 10, 2020. She was born July 5, 1947 at York Harbor Hospital, York Harbor, Maine and grew up in South Berwick, Maine. She was born to Dr. Arvid R. Lundin and Sheila F. Lundin. Bud was their third daughter.
Bud was married to her true love, Michael G. Ferrelli on January 11, 1969.
Bud was employed by Northeast Electronics, Northern Telcom, and Exacom, from which she retired. Throughout her life, Bud remained passionately devoted to her family, to her friends, and to her job. She worked tirelessly to put her two daughters through college, while working full time, and being the full time caregiver of her husband. Bud's favorite word was "integrity," and her favorite phrase was "kindness matters." She lived her life according to these two principles and was a true friend to all.
She was the very proud grandmother (Grandy) of Maxwell Phillips, Alexander Phillips, Amelia Phillips, and Eoin Stanton, all who she loved deeply.
Bud is survived by her two daughters, Angela (Matthew Phillips) of Warner and Alexandra (Thomas Stanton) of Manchester; her middle sister, Julianne (Richard Rain), her brother and sister-in-law, William Ferrelli and his wife, Anne of South Carolina, and brother-in-law, Jerry Croteau of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews, as well as cousins. She also leaves behind many special friends, Linda, Jane, Crystal, Hal, Laurie, and Ginny, as well as her dear dog, Truman.
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael G. Ferrrelli; her older sister, Suzanne and her sister-in-law, Nancy Ferrelli Croteau.
A service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, once it is safe to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, Bud asked that donations be made in her memory to Live and Let Live Farm at https://www.liveandletlivefarm.org
, a charity that was near and dear to her heart.
for the family of Arvlynne Ferrelli.