We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Ashlie Hooper. Ashlie passed away at home with family by her side on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She courageously battled metastatic breast cancer for 14.5 years and never let it rule her life. Ashlie was a kind, caring, thoughtful and humble person with a good heart and an infectious smile that she wore frequently. Despite her health challenges Ashlie was always positive & upbeat and lived her life to the fullest. She didn't let things get her down. She lived in the moment and appreciated all that she had.
Ashlie loved her boys, Zachary & Matthew with all her heart. She was a wonderful mother who nurtured and prepared them for a life without her. Ashlie was a fighter who did not want to give up. She was still working within a few days of her passing. She was dedicated to her job as an Assistant County Attorney for Merrimack County where she worked for 16 years; in that time her co-workers and colleagues were a second family to her.
Ashlie was born in Ohio and raised in the Cincinnati area. She was an outstanding student who attended a Junior Scholar's program at Miami University when she was 17. Ashlie graduated high school from Ursuline Academy in 1990 and then from the University of California at San Diego in 1994 where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Physiology and Neuroscience. She went to law school at Suffolk University in Boston and earned a JD in 2000 (Magna Cum Laude), the same year she was admitted to the NH Bar. Ashlie found great pleasure in spending time with her family and friends and in traveling; she was a sun goddess who truly soaked it up whenever she could. Ashlie enjoyed working in and being outside in the gardens at her home, which is surrounded by apple trees and offered the solace she cherished. She loved her cat Gizmo & dog Bode who brought her joy.
Ashlie is survived by her husband, Mike, of 19 years (whom she met during their adventures in Colorado after college), their boys Zach (17) & Matt (15), her mother Beverly Ringel (George Mouro), her father Gregory Ringel, her aunt and uncle Ellen and Elmer Wallace (Aaron & Dirk) and by her in-laws George & Jan Hooper, Kevin & Christie Hooper (Annie & Billy) and Jeffrey Hooper. Ashlie had countless friends spread across the world who adored her. Her DrinkEatStay girlfriends were her life blood and so special to her. Thank you to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and other providers at Concord Hospital & Payson Center for Cancer Care, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Women's Hospital and Concord Regional VNA & Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ashlie and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord Hospital Charitable Trust or Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
A celebration of life for Ashlie will take place in the future. Peace be with you Ashlie. You were a warrior. Thank you for everything. We love you always & forever. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view her online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
