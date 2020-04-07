Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara A. (O'Leary) Amirault of Concord, NH, died April 6, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Beloved wife of the late F. Richard Amirault. Dear and devoted mother of Rick Amirault and his wife Kathleen of Winter Haven, FL, and Debbie Garofalo, and her husband Mike of Concord, NH. Loving Grammy to Christopher Amirault, Bradford Amirault, Matt Garofalo, Joe Garofalo, and Maria Garofalo. Loving Great Grammy to Katie Amirault, Rachel Amirault, Thomas Amirault, Aeris Amirault, Isla Amirault, Isabella Garofalo, Juniper Garofalo, and Everett Garofalo. And known to many nieces and nephews as simply "Auntie Barbara." She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Rosemary, Eleanor, Katherine, Gertrude, Teresa, Arthur, and John and their respective spouses. Graduated from Somerville High School. In her young life she worked at an auction house and Polaroid, volunteered at Church fairs, the South Shore Hospital, was a Brownie leader, drove a kindergarten bus, and worked at the Junior Varsity Shop. She was a woman of Grace, no matter what was happening in life and had a sense of humor, no matter life's trials. Her favorite memories were with family at the Atlantic View Hotel, Cape Cod, Key Largo and always in Somerville. She enjoyed sewing, painting, ceramics, reading and watching as many sporting events as time allowed. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, there will be no public services. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



The Waters Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 7, 2020

