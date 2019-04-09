Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara A. Smith. View Sign

- Mrs. Barbara A. (Mosher) Smith, 87, of Epsom, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 8, 2019 after a period of declining health.



Born in Providence, RI, Barbara was the daughter of the late Everett and Bertha (Hudson) Mosher. Her family came to Epsom when she was four years old where she remained for the rest of her life. She was raised and educated in the local schools and later earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of New Hampshire.



Prior to her retirement, Barbara was a longtime educator in Epsom. She began teaching in a one-room schoolhouse and later moved to the Chichester Elementary School for a short period of time. Barbara completed her 30 year teaching career at Epsom Central School.



An active member of the community, Barbara was a former member of the Rebekah Lodge and a 30+ year member of TOPS which was founded by her mother. She was a longtime supervisor of the checklist for Epsom and was honored as Epsom's Citizen of the Year along with her sister Shirley in 2006. She was also a member of the Sunday Night Mixed Bowling League in Concord.



Barbara enjoyed camping, reading, vacationing at the beach, knitting, serving others and most of all, spending time with family and friends.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Henry M. Smith, her brother, Charles Mosher and her sister, Shirley Demers.



She is survived by her four children: Donald M. Smith of Epsom, Douglas E. Smith and Pam Halen-Smith of Epsom, Dean A. Smith of Pittsfield and Debra S. Smith of Epsom. She was the sister to Dick Mosher of Niehart, MT and Donald Mosher of Sandy, UT. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Wednesday, April 17th at 6 P.M. in the Grace Capital Church, 542 Pembroke St. in Pembroke. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to the Concord Visiting Nurses Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

1217 Suncook Valley Hwy

Epsom , NH 03234

