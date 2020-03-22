Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Kelley. View Sign Service Information Purdy Memorial Chapel 2 Concord Rd Lee , NH 03861 (603)-868-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara "Ann" Manchester Kelley, 85, died peacefully on March 14, 2020, with her husband of over 50 years, Roland "Sam" Kelley, at her side. Born in Lebanon, NH, in September 1934, Ann was a longtime Northwood, NH resident. until moving to Epsom Manor Nursing & Retirement Center in Epsom, NH. Ann received her nursing diploma in 1955 from Peter Bent Brigham Hospital School of Nursing, Boston, MA and her master's degree in nursing education from Boston University. She moved to the University of New Hampshire in 1964 to help develop a new baccalaureate nursing program. As a founding faculty member, she remained on the faculty until her retirement in 1998. Ann was a highly esteemed colleague serving terms as Interim and elected Department Chair. In recognition of her contributions, the Department of Nursing established the Ann Manchester Kelley Nursing Inquiry Day, a research presentation day for UNH undergraduate and graduate nursing students. She served as President of the New Hampshire Nurses' Association and founding member of Eta Iota Chapter, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Ann received the Joseph D. Vaughn Award in 2011 for 29 years as a founding volunteer of the NH Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. Ann was kind and caring with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved traveling, meeting new people, sharing stories, and most of all, teaching, learning and helping others. Ann belonged to her church choir and Suncook Valley Chorale. A fond memory was the summer she crossed the US in a camping trailer with her husband, Sam, visiting schools of nursing to study their nursing simulation laboratories. After returning to UNH, she wrote and received a federally funded grant to develop and direct the Department's first nursing simulation laboratory. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Thelma (Berry) Manchester, and her brother, George Manchester. In addition to her husband, Roland Kelly, Ann is survived by her nephew and his wife, Glenn and Leah Manchester of Derry; her niece and her husband, Cathy and John Hawley of Marlborough; great-nieces and a great-nephew, and many dear friends. Her family and friends extend appreciation to the staff of Epsom Manor Nursing and Retirement Center and Concord Hospital for the attentive caring and support given to Ann. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Northwood Congregational Church in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Rd, Rt 4, Lee,NH. To sign our online guestbook, please go to

