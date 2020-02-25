Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Liddy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Liddy of Concord, NH passed away peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH.



She was born in Elizabeth, NJ on February 26 1943. She was a longtime resident of Canterbury, NH where she raised her family at Hackleboro Orchard before moving to Concord, NH.



She was formerly employed with The Odd Fellows Home and very active in the mental health field for Riverbend and the State of NH before her retirement. Her heart never left her friends and the Town of Canterbury.



Survivors include her children Kevin Landry and his fiance' Michelle Paille, Colleen Landry, and Michelle Landry. Also included are her granddaughter Sara and 2 great grandchildren as well as others she lovingly "adopted" along the way.



At her request there will be no services. The Cremation Society of NH completing her arrangements.



In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to NAMI NH(National Alliance of Mental Health), Concord VNA or Merrimack County Nursing Home.

