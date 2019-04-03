Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara B. Carlstrand. View Sign

Passed peacefully at 96 years old. Born in Medford Mass. Graduated from Medford High School, attended Leland Powers and Lasell College, received her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Boston University. Girl Scout troop leader and camp director. Moved to Concord in 1958 and was the first grade teacher at Eastman school for her entire career. Active in the First Congregational Church, and Eastern Star. Survived by her son Rob, grandsons Rob and Jamie, and 5 great grandchildren.

