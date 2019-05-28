Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Brown of Concord NH, formerly of New London NH passed away peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home, Boscawen, NH on May 19, 2019 just a few months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 8, 1919 to the late Harold and Flora Rebecca Croft. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Bill Brown who died in 2006. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she will always be remember for her beautiful smile and positive outlook on life as well as the kind words she had for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. She is survived by her children, Virginia (Henry) Kellner of Hollis, NH. William (Mary Ann) Brown of Durham, NH and Elizabeth (Peter) of Andover, MA as well as 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



The family will have a private celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial donation for those who wish may be made to Concord Regional CNA, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord,NH 03301 or the Bektash Shrine, 189 Pembroke Rd, Concord, NH 03302.

