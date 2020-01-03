Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester 74 Brook St. Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-623-2251 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester 74 Brook St. Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester 74 Brook St. Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara C. Gore of Manchester, NH, age 99, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her kitty by her side at Bedford Falls Assisted Living on January 1, 2020. She was born in Rye, NH on October 27, 1920 the daughter of Charles and Mary A. J. (Reardon) Caswell. She graduated from Portsmouth High School class of 1938 and attended many class reunions. She worked for many years at Frozen Food Center in Manchester, NH and retired from the Bow Police Department, Bow, NH. She was predeceased by her loving husbands Daldry E. Smith who died November 11,1969 and Frank E. Gore who passed on February 26, 2001. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Frank, Charles and LLoyd Caswell and her great grandson Justin Lee who passed on March 6, 2007. She is survived by her three daughters, Earleen B. Dobens of Goffstown, NH, Brenda L. Wilder of Manchester, NH and Sherry L. Patten of Concord, NH. She also has 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, Kenneth S Lee and his wife Alice of Windham, NH, Kristina L. Anderson and her husband Michael of Goffstown, NH and their children Nathan and Alisha; Glenn Bussiere and his partner Sheri of Wells, Maine and his children Jordan and Talyor of Manchester, NH; Bonnie Martel and her husband Scott of Bedford, NH and their children Colby and Delaney; E. Matthew Dobens and his fiancee Stacey Taylor of Worcester, MA and their children Sydney Jayde and Laney Lynn; Patrick Dobens and his partner, R. Teddy Steinbock of Philadelphia, PA; Shawnna Wilder and her significant other Darren Entrekin of Auburn, NH and Michael A. Patten and his children Xaden and Jorian of Concord, NH. A Calling Hour will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Cain & Janosz Funeral home and Cremation Services, 74 Brook Street (corner of Pine St.), Manchester. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 Am, Rev. Douglas Rickard will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Barbara's name to the

