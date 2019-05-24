Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Dodge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday May 18, 2019, Barbara Dodge, loving wife and mother passed away at age 97 in Concord NH. Barbara was born in Machias, Maine to Viva and George Mawhinney on December 6, 1921. She graduated High School in Machias in 1940 and attended the University of Maine in Machias.



On December 31, 1941 she married Karl Dodge. They raised six children together.



Barbara had a passion for her family and life. She was creative and very active in many social activities as well as volunteer for many years. She loved music, singing and had a lifelong compassion for dogs.



Barbara was predeceased in death by her husband Karl, son David and daughter Carol. She is survived by four children, Jane, Stephen, Jennifer and Cindy; as well as beloved daughters and sons in-law, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.



Arrangements will be handled privately by her family.



Donations in her memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research. Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Or via

