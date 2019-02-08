Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- Barbara Barselle Edmunds Dye, 83, of Edmunds Road, New London, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on February 3, 2019 following a period of declining health.



Barbara was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 4, 1935, the daughter of Edwin Anton Barselle and Corinne (Holteen) Barselle. As a young girl, she moved to the New London area with her parents who owned and operated Barselle's Nursing Home in Elkins for many years. She attended New London High School and graduated from Colby Junior College before working at the New London Fuel Company for many years. A loving mother and wife, Barbara took great pleasure and pride in her family and truly enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Mom is remembered and loved for many things:



Her insightful wit.



Her intricate needlepoint creations.



Her joyful piano playing.



Her innate BS detector.



Her gorgeous handknit afghans.



Her unfailing love for her children.



The subtle genius of her wacky career advice.



Her infectious laugh and smile.



The many wonderful letters she wrote to us all.



The owls.



The awesome hugs.



And so very much more.



In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her first loving husband of 28 years, Edwin F. Edmunds Jr., who passed away in 1984 as well as her second loving husband of 26 years, Dr. Franklin H. Dye, who passed away in 2013. Surviving members of her family include a brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan & Marilyn Barselle of New London; 4 children and their spouses, Andrew & Gena Edmunds of New London, Caroline & Robert Newkirk of New London, Drs. Elizabeth Edmunds & Conrad Boulton of New London and Edwin & Jen Edmunds of Stafford, Virginia; 9 grandchildren and their spouses - Corinne & Joshua Lizotte, Jonathan & Laura Edmunds, Catherine & Matthew Raymond, Robert Edmunds, Jessica & Zachary Smeltz, Benjamin Boulton, Samuel Boulton, Isabelle Edmunds and Brett Edmunds and 5 great grandchildren - Anna Lizotte, Emma Lizotte, David Lizotte, Hadley Edmunds and Nora Raymond.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residents Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303 or to the Food Pantry, Trinity Bible Church, PO Box 566, South Sutton, NH 03273.



A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Old Main Street Cemetery in New London in the springtime when the snow is gone and the flowers bloom.

- Barbara Barselle Edmunds Dye, 83, of Edmunds Road, New London, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on February 3, 2019 following a period of declining health.Barbara was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 4, 1935, the daughter of Edwin Anton Barselle and Corinne (Holteen) Barselle. As a young girl, she moved to the New London area with her parents who owned and operated Barselle's Nursing Home in Elkins for many years. She attended New London High School and graduated from Colby Junior College before working at the New London Fuel Company for many years. A loving mother and wife, Barbara took great pleasure and pride in her family and truly enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Mom is remembered and loved for many things:Her insightful wit.Her intricate needlepoint creations.Her joyful piano playing.Her innate BS detector.Her gorgeous handknit afghans.Her unfailing love for her children.The subtle genius of her wacky career advice.Her infectious laugh and smile.The many wonderful letters she wrote to us all.The owls.The awesome hugs.And so very much more.In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her first loving husband of 28 years, Edwin F. Edmunds Jr., who passed away in 1984 as well as her second loving husband of 26 years, Dr. Franklin H. Dye, who passed away in 2013. Surviving members of her family include a brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan & Marilyn Barselle of New London; 4 children and their spouses, Andrew & Gena Edmunds of New London, Caroline & Robert Newkirk of New London, Drs. Elizabeth Edmunds & Conrad Boulton of New London and Edwin & Jen Edmunds of Stafford, Virginia; 9 grandchildren and their spouses - Corinne & Joshua Lizotte, Jonathan & Laura Edmunds, Catherine & Matthew Raymond, Robert Edmunds, Jessica & Zachary Smeltz, Benjamin Boulton, Samuel Boulton, Isabelle Edmunds and Brett Edmunds and 5 great grandchildren - Anna Lizotte, Emma Lizotte, David Lizotte, Hadley Edmunds and Nora Raymond.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residents Fund, Merrimack County Nursing Home, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303 or to the Food Pantry, Trinity Bible Church, PO Box 566, South Sutton, NH 03273.A private graveside service and burial will be held at the Old Main Street Cemetery in New London in the springtime when the snow is gone and the flowers bloom. Funeral Home Chadwick Funeral Service

235 Main Street P.O. Box 68

New London , NH 03257

(603) 526-6442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close