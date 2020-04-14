Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Gilman. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara E. Gilman, 93, of Manchester, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hanover Hill Nursing Home in Manchester after a period of declining health.



Born on January 28, 1927 in Pittsfield, she was the eldest daughter of the late Harold S. and Louise (Emerson) Gilman.



Barbara was educated in the local schools and went on to work as a seamstress at Globe Manufacturing for many years. She most recently volunteered her time at the Gilman Library in Alton and assisted with beautifying the cemetery in Alton. She became interested in genealogy later in her life and put together a comprehensive family tree. She was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church in Pittsfield. Barbara enjoyed helping people in town, baking, doing crafts, gardening and sewing. She spent time helping friends and taking care of others when she stopped working for Globe. She lived simply and independently for the majority of her life. Her family wants to thank Holly Brown and Martha Nickerson for helping Barbara when she was living on her own in Alton. Barbara has also been fondly remembered by Ken and Connie Martin who spent many summers gardening with her.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brothers, Charles Gilman and Leonard Gilman.



She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Polichronopoulos and her husband James of Manchester as well as several nieces and nephews.



Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Barnstead at a later date. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit

