Barbara Ellen Macauley, 89, of Bow, NH, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long illness. She was born September 21, 1930, in Concord, NH, to parents Charles and Ellen Ladd. She was the widow of the late Charles Macauley.
Barbara ("Barbie") graduated from Concord High School, Concord NH, class of 1949. She then went on to work for BCBS of NH as a clerk for over 25 years. In her free time, she loved bowling, gardening, camping, swimming at the beach, Bingo, puzzles and playing cards. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all called her "Nana". Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years and was well-known for driving around in her red-hot convertible. She was full of life and everyone looked forward to the time they got to share together.
Barbara was one of eight children. She is survived by her sister, Alberta Sweeney, of Concord, NH; her daughter, Deborah Lear and her husband, David, of Harwich, MA; her son, Harvey Macauley and his wife, Caryn (Dufour); her grandchildren, Tricia (Macauley) King and her husband, Ethan, of Concord, NH, Andrew Richardson and his wife, Brandi (Hurd), of Concord, NH, Patrick Richardson and his wife, Erin (Chesebro), of Bow, NH; and her great-grandchildren, Keenan Abbott, Krystopher Abbott, Grant Richardson, and Parker Richardson, all of Concord, NH, and Callum Richardson, of Bow, NH. She is also survived by hundreds of beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow, NH on June 19, 2020 at 11 am. We ask that everyone please wear a mask and social distance at the cemetery, gloves are optional, and we will have some extra for your convenience. The family asks for everyone to wear colorful clothes and a red hat in memory of Barbara who was a member of the Red Hat Society.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to NHSCOT, 25 Triangle Park Drive, Suite 4, Concord NH 03301, or at NHSCOT.org.
The arrangements are in the care of Compassionate Cremation of NH, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 9, 2020.