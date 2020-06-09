Barbara E. Macauley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ellen Macauley, 89, of Bow, NH, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long illness. She was born September 21, 1930, in Concord, NH, to parents Charles and Ellen Ladd. She was the widow of the late Charles Macauley.

Barbara ("Barbie") graduated from Concord High School, Concord NH, class of 1949. She then went on to work for BCBS of NH as a clerk for over 25 years. In her free time, she loved bowling, gardening, camping, swimming at the beach, Bingo, puzzles and playing cards. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all called her "Nana". Barbara was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years and was well-known for driving around in her red-hot convertible. She was full of life and everyone looked forward to the time they got to share together.

Barbara was one of eight children. She is survived by her sister, Alberta Sweeney, of Concord, NH; her daughter, Deborah Lear and her husband, David, of Harwich, MA; her son, Harvey Macauley and his wife, Caryn (Dufour); her grandchildren, Tricia (Macauley) King and her husband, Ethan, of Concord, NH, Andrew Richardson and his wife, Brandi (Hurd), of Concord, NH, Patrick Richardson and his wife, Erin (Chesebro), of Bow, NH; and her great-grandchildren, Keenan Abbott, Krystopher Abbott, Grant Richardson, and Parker Richardson, all of Concord, NH, and Callum Richardson, of Bow, NH. She is also survived by hundreds of beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are warmly welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at Evans Cemetery in Bow, NH on June 19, 2020 at 11 am. We ask that everyone please wear a mask and social distance at the cemetery, gloves are optional, and we will have some extra for your convenience. The family asks for everyone to wear colorful clothes and a red hat in memory of Barbara who was a member of the Red Hat Society.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice or to NHSCOT, 25 Triangle Park Drive, Suite 4, Concord NH 03301, or at NHSCOT.org.

The arrangements are in the care of Compassionate Cremation of NH, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.compnewhampshire.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michaud Funeral Home
32 Maple Street
Wilton, NH 03086
(603) 654-6524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved