Barbara Ellen Locke died on May 20th in Boscawen. Born in Berlin, June 24th, 1942, daughter of the late Barbara Graves Locke and Shelton Locke. She leaves brothers, Angus Locke of Durham, James Locke of Loudon and several cousins, one very close to her, Mary Trygstad of Jefferson.



In her struggle with epilepsy, she lived from a time when it was considered shameful to a time when it gained sympathy and became recognized as a treatable condition. She was a first to use new drugs to control seizures. She was determined to become an LPN and was so for a number of years. She became her mother's care giver, allowing her mother to live at home all of her life.



Barbie, as she was called, loved her pets and was an advocate of animal rights. She had wonderful gardens.



After years of treatments, she acquired her drivers license, difficult for epileptics. She accepted her "fate" with grace and loving kindness. She kept her unusual sense of humor to her last days.Her ashes will be interred in the family plot in Milan.



Those wishing to celebrate her life please make a contribution to the Epilepsy Foundation in her memory.



