Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707

Barbara Fuller Walls, 95, of Contoocook passed away July 7, 2019 at The Birches of Concord following a year of declining health.



"Barb", as she was known to her friends, or "Barbie" as she was affectionately called by her six grandchildren, was the daughter of Ethelyn and Jay Fuller. She was born on February 16, 1924 in Southbridge Massachusetts. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Littleton NH and in 1930 they moved to Contoocook where they built their house on Pine Street. Barb resided in that house for 87 years. She was a graduate of Hopkinton High School, Class of 1942, and also attended Becker Junior College in Worcester, Massachusetts.



Barb loved music and dancing. It was at the Pleasant Lake Casino in Warner, owned by Harry Walls Senior, that she met Harry Walls Junior ("Skip"). Barb and Skip were married on January 2, 1950 in the Pine Street house. Together they raised three children.



From 1945 until the start of her recent illness, she enjoyed summers at their camp on Lake Sunapee. Whether she was in Contoocook or Newbury, on the lake, she was most happy when surrounded by family. Over the years she traveled, enjoying destinations and adventures. However she always stated that the best part of the trip was coming home!



Barb was a homemaker who loved to bake cookies and cakes for her children and grandchildren. For family birthdays, anniversaries and graduations she always created beautifully decorated cakes. For over 35 years she was the Secretary and Treasurer of the Hopkinton State Fair. As a tribute to her long service with the Fair, the Administration Building on the Fairgrounds is named in her honor.



Barb was a long time member of the Contoocook United Methodist Church and also of its Women's Club. As her children were growing, she was a volunteer Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She also put thousands of miles on her car traveling back and forth to Durham over a period of twelve years, while her children were attending UNH.



Barb was predeceased by her husband, Skip Walls, who died in December 1981. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Jerry and Ann Walls of Concord, NH, David and Janice Walls of Manchester, Massachusetts and Donna and Mark Carroll of Londonderry, NH. She also leaves six beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Steven, Evan and Austin and a great grandchild, Finnegan, a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Vern Knowlton of Henniker, and a niece, Kathie Carruthers, of Contoocook.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to The Birches of Concord staff for their compassionate care during the last year of her life.



For family and friends, a celebration of her life will be held at the Slusser Center in Contoocook on Sunday, August 4th at 1 o'clock. For those who wish, memorial gifts in her name may be made to the Contoocook United Methodist Church, PO Box 356, Contoocook, NH 03229-0356.

