Barbara Grace Ford Smith Glover passed away peacefully Saturday, May 11th, 2019, at the age of eighty eight. Her son, Rolfe E. Glover IV, and daughter, Katherine Glover Quinlan, were with her when she died. She was born in Mt. Kisco, New York to Ford Cushing Smith of Deposit, New York and Katherine Sayers Ford Smith of Portneuf, Canada and grew up in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. Upon graduating from Concord High School, she earned a scholarship to Simmons College in Boston, MA, where she graduated in 1952 with a Nursing Degree. She did her rotations at several Boston hospitals with her Simmons graduates Anne Mitchell and Carol Jaffe, also known as A,B,C. They remained close friends to this day. Eventually, she headed West with a girlfriend driving to San Francisco where she eventually became a head nurse at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center. In the City by the Bay, Barbara met her husband Rolfe Eldridge Glover III and they were married September 14th, 1957 in Hopkinton, NH. After a brief time in Charlotte, NC, they settled in University Park, MD, where they raised their three children Rolfe, Gordon and Katherine. In 1980, Barbara Glover went back to Nursing School to revive her degree and returned to Nursing at Georgetown University Hospital for fifteen years. New Hampshire was very dear to her and in 1975 she purchased one hundred acres along the Ammonoosuc River in the White Mountains. She and Rolfe built a shack by the river that she visited every summer with her family. She was a voracious reader and history buff which lead her to join the grass roots efforts of several local citizens working tirelessly to restore the historic Calvert Mansion which is now called the Riversdale House Museum. She remained a devoted docent, fundraiser and board member for over twenty two years. She was described as "spirited", "straight talker", "fun to be with", "always game", and "sharp witted". She loved to cook, enjoyed sailing with her family, was an adventurous traveler, a devoted wife, mother and friend. She leaves a large hole and will be terribly missed. She is predeceased by her husband and her son Gordon Ford Glover and survived by her sister Kimberly Ford Smith Brusis, son Rolfe Eldridge Glover IV, daughter Katherine Cheney Glover Quinlan, son in law Paul Quinlan, daughter in law Priscilla Schroy Glover and six grand children; Rolfe, Christina, Sarah, James, Molly and Parson. Published in The Concord Monitor on May 22, 2019

