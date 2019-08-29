Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Helen Fedas Lendall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Helen Fedas Lendall died peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home on August 21st, 2019 in Boscawen, NH at the age of 87.



Barbara was born on August 8th, 1932 in Danvers, Massachusetts to the late Daniel Lendall and Pearl (Thorne) Lendall. She grew up in Danvers MA, and graduated from Essex Aggie, Danvers Ma, Class of 1950 and she married the love of her life Arthur E. Fedas Sr. in 1951. She lived with her husband, in Lynn MA, Windham NH, Londonderry NH and Warner NH.



She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and grandmother who's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved the holidays and decorating for them, as well as baking cookies at Christmas time for her family. She also enjoyed making a variety of crafts, and loved spending time gardening.



One of her greatest joys came from watching the birds at the many bird feeders she had at her home. She loved all kinds of animals and in her later years enjoyed raising and showing rabbits with her husband Arthur.



In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her husband Arthur, and their various friends.



Barbara is preceded in death by Husband Arthur Fedas who passed away in 2007, Her children remember her as a kind , patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Barbara is survived by her 5 children. Daughter, Deborah Fedas of Warner, son, Richard Fedas of Derry , daughter, Valerie Fedas of Bradford, estranged son, Arthur Fedas of Warner and wife Laura Fedas, and daughter, Barbara Simard and husband Tony Simard of Warner. Grandchildren, Shane, Emalia, Heath, Alison, Megan, Christa, Rick, Philip, Ryan, Kailea, Mark, Francesca, Makayla, Dylan, Erin, Gavin Great grandchildren Christopher, Heath Jr., Teagan, Gage, Ryla, Colby, Aubrey, Kyle, Austin, Sarah, Simon, Madilynn, Holden, Paisley. Great, Great grandchildren, Dawson, a niece Debbie Midgett and her husband Charles of Springfield NH a sister-in-law Carole Fedas of Amherst NH and several other nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of life is scheduled for September 1st, 2019, at 2 PM, at the United Church of Warner, 43 E. Main Street, Warner, NH with a reception to follow at same location downstairs. Pastor Andy will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Winds of the Dawn, wildlife rehabilitation and bird sanctuary, at

Barbara Helen Fedas Lendall died peacefully at Merrimack County Nursing Home on August 21st, 2019 in Boscawen, NH at the age of 87.Barbara was born on August 8th, 1932 in Danvers, Massachusetts to the late Daniel Lendall and Pearl (Thorne) Lendall. She grew up in Danvers MA, and graduated from Essex Aggie, Danvers Ma, Class of 1950 and she married the love of her life Arthur E. Fedas Sr. in 1951. She lived with her husband, in Lynn MA, Windham NH, Londonderry NH and Warner NH.She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and grandmother who's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She loved the holidays and decorating for them, as well as baking cookies at Christmas time for her family. She also enjoyed making a variety of crafts, and loved spending time gardening.One of her greatest joys came from watching the birds at the many bird feeders she had at her home. She loved all kinds of animals and in her later years enjoyed raising and showing rabbits with her husband Arthur.In her younger years she enjoyed bowling and playing golf with her husband Arthur, and their various friends.Barbara is preceded in death by Husband Arthur Fedas who passed away in 2007, Her children remember her as a kind , patient mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Barbara is survived by her 5 children. Daughter, Deborah Fedas of Warner, son, Richard Fedas of Derry , daughter, Valerie Fedas of Bradford, estranged son, Arthur Fedas of Warner and wife Laura Fedas, and daughter, Barbara Simard and husband Tony Simard of Warner. Grandchildren, Shane, Emalia, Heath, Alison, Megan, Christa, Rick, Philip, Ryan, Kailea, Mark, Francesca, Makayla, Dylan, Erin, Gavin Great grandchildren Christopher, Heath Jr., Teagan, Gage, Ryla, Colby, Aubrey, Kyle, Austin, Sarah, Simon, Madilynn, Holden, Paisley. Great, Great grandchildren, Dawson, a niece Debbie Midgett and her husband Charles of Springfield NH a sister-in-law Carole Fedas of Amherst NH and several other nieces and nephews.A Celebration of life is scheduled for September 1st, 2019, at 2 PM, at the United Church of Warner, 43 E. Main Street, Warner, NH with a reception to follow at same location downstairs. Pastor Andy will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara's life.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Winds of the Dawn, wildlife rehabilitation and bird sanctuary, at http://www.wingswildlife.org/donate/ or P.O. Box 53, Henniker, NH 03242 Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close