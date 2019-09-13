Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara J. Caraway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Caraway, 74, of Allenstown, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019 following complications from an accident surrounded by her loving family.



Born on July 2, 1945 in Goffstown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Downing) Gaffney.



Barbara was educated in the local schools and graduated from Concord Hospital's School of Nursing, where she then worked for over 20 years as a registered nurse until retiring to Florida.



Barbara was an avid sports fan and planned her day around Red Sox games. When not watching sports, she enjoyed working on her puzzles and spending time with her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her siblings, Peter, Joseph and Jack Gaffney as well as her grandson, Peter Caraway.



She is survived by her children, Michael Caraway and his wife Michelle of Pembroke and Christina Hebert and her husband Tom of Pembroke; her siblings, Mary Muller and her husband John of Derry and Catherine Chapman and her husband Dale of San Diego, CA; her sister-in-law, Gail Gaffney of Weare and her grandchildren, Joseph Caraway, Daniel Caraway and Bethany Hebert as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no Calling Hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 at 1:30pm at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, River Road, Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be sent to NAMI, New Hampshire, 85 N. State Street, Concord, NH 03301. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

