Barbara J. Hyslop, 82, of Varney Road, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Concord Hospital.
Barbara was born on November, 9, 1938, in Newport News, VA, the daughter of the late Ronald and Barbara (Raddin) Dimock.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. Growing up in Groton, MA, she enjoyed riding horses and spent her summers on the water of Crystal Lake in Gilmanton, where her family owned a series of camps known as Crystal Springs. Upon her graduation from Westbrook College, she began working for the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service in Concord, NH. She retired in May of 2004 after 44 years of service. After marrying her husband, they purchased their own home on Crystal Lake, where together, they raised their 3 children and where their grandchildren were able to enjoy similar memories on the lake.
Barbara and her husband enjoyed their retirement years together, spending time with their children and summers in their camper up on Moosehead Lake in Greenville, ME.
Barbara loved giving her time to the community where she volunteered for the Whispering Pines Association, Gilmanton Community Church and Boy Scout Troop 242. Barbara will be remembered for her contagious laugh, bright smile and her devotion to her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Robert Hyslop and Kenneth Hyslop and his wife, Carol; her daughter, Priscilla Yakubec and her husband, Vance; two grandchildren, Rebekah and Alexander; her brother, Ronald Dimock and his wife, Joyce and their children Jeff and Kristin and their families; her brother-in-law, Theodore Hyslop; a and her grand dog, Copper. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hyslop.
A Graveside Service for Barbara and her husband, Robert, will be held in the spring at Smith Meeting House Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Barbara's name be made to the Gilmanton Community Church, PO Box 16, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
