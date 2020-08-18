1/1
Barbara J. Starrett
1942 - 2020
Barbara (Stavros) Starrett passed away in Concord, New Hampshire following a short illness on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Barbara was born in Concord on February 14, 1942, the daughter of Lucas and Agathi (Demetry) Stavros. She graduated from Concord High School, Class of 1960.

Barbara met the love of her life, Raymond E. Starrett and they were married on February 12, 1967. She dedicated 25+ years to her clients at Community Service Council of New Hampshire and she was an active member of the reunion committee of Concord High School, Class of 1960.

Barbara received the most joy and fulfillment in taking care of her family, who cherished her deeply. She was affectionately known as Auntie Barbara to so many and her greatest joy came when she became Nana to Addison and Caroline, her "squeegie pie" and "puddin' pop." She also enjoyed car rides with her "Dreamboat," visiting York Beach and the Nubble Lighthouse in Maine. Barbara was an avid gardener and loved to watch the Boston sports teams.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ray, and her sisters, Christiana Pappas, Anna Barker, Georgia Zissi and Pauline Croteau.

She is survived by her son, Lucas P. Starrett and his wife, Kristin, granddaughters Addison and Caroline, stepson, Dean M. Starrett, her siblings, Helen Spiro and William Stavros and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Monday August 24th at 12:30 PM at the NH Veterans Cemetery, DW Highway, Boscawen, NH.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Barbara's memory to Best Buddies, an organization that works to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Best Buddies New Hampshire, 555 Auburn Street Manchester, NH 03103 or bestbuddies.org

Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
12:30 PM
NH Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
(603) 225-5707
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
