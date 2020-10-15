Barbara was born in Concord NH on August 25th, 1932 and passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 11th, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Hervey and Ruth (Coulson) Folsom. She attended local schools in Penacook and graduated from Penacook Highschool. After high school she married and had children. She was a stay at home mom until all of her children were in school and then she worked for Northern Telecom and Merrimack County Nursing Home until retiring in 1997.
She enjoyed time with her 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. She always felt lucky to have such a large family that she would do anything for and in return they would do anything for her. She was a very loving and compassionate person. She would make anyone feel like family after the first visit.
She loved any reason to prepare meals and bake and if you went home hungry it was your own fault. She also enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting, doing puzzles and spending time with family. She made many beautiful things that are being enjoyed by all that have been lucky enough to get one of her afghans or Christmas decorations that she knitted or crocheted. She also loved her many cats that she had over the years.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Vernon Stebbins. She was also predeceased by a sister and 3 brothers.
She is survived by her sister Sandra Trottier and her husband Edward of Florida, her children; Douglas Stebbins and his wife Kathy of NC, Richard Stebbins and his wife Christina of Florida, Lynn Nelson and her husband Kerry of Loudon, Sandra Weld and her husband Jim of Franklin, Carol Burwen and her husband Gary of Florida and Lori Lorden and her husband Jerry of Salisbury and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the New Hampshire Breast Cancer Coalition or a charity of your choice
in her name.
There will be no services at this time. There will be a graveside service in the spring of 2021 followed by a Celebration of Life for both Barbara and Vernon for friends and family to attend.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view her tribute online, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com