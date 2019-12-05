Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. Severance. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Visitation 10:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Louise (Rothwell) Severance, age 93, answered God's call on December, 4, 2019. Born October 7, 1926, she was the daughter of George Elmer Rothwell and Zella May (Tyler) Rothwell. Barbara was the youngest of twelve children. She was a resident of Concord for approx. 66 years, then spent 5+ years living in Northfield & Allenstown with family, then in 2012 became a resident at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



She is survived by her daughter Wendy (Severance) French, Wendy's husband Fred French Jr., grand-daughters Otillie(French) Dean & Lindsay French, and great grandsons Adam Mayo, Ian Walsh, Adler Dean, Gage Crotty and several nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Henry of 48 years, her father George, her mother Zella, her daughters Brenda, Sharon (Severance) Strong, Katherine, & Donna (Severance) Miller, and all eleven of her brothers and sisters.



Growing up in Pembroke, she participated in 4-H and church. She left school at age 17 to marry Henry Severance while he was home on leave during WWII. She worked at Pembroke Mills, for a short time worked sewing doll clothes for a toy company, babysat children and then worked at Sprague Electric in Concord for 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Advent Christian Church (now New Life Fellowship) since 1956.



She loved helping others, cooking, sewing, eating sweets, holidays, her pets, spending time with friends, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She had a huge heart, opening her home to others in need. Her many acts of kindness touched the lives of several people.



She was a mentor for everyone.



On Wednesday December 11, family and friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life at Bennet Funeral Home, 209 N Main St, Concord, NH (visiting 10:00am, funeral 11:00am). A short graveside service at Blossom Hill Cemetery will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or at .



