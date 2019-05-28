Barbara M. Jackson (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara M. Jackson.
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH
03303
(603)-625-5777
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
172 King Street
Boscawen, NH 03303
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara M. (Rand) Jackson died Thursday, May 23 at Concord Hospital. She was born in Concord, NH on January 8, 1930. The daughter of William F. Rand and Ida M. (Ripley) Rand. She was predeceased by her son, James Jackson. She is survived by three daughters: Deborah and Bernard Walko, Wanda and Stephen Audet, Sandra and Jeffrey Wonson. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Katla, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, May 31 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium: 172 King Street, Boscawen, NH 03303. Donations may be sent to Hospice House in Concord, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.