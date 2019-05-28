Barbara M. (Rand) Jackson died Thursday, May 23 at Concord Hospital. She was born in Concord, NH on January 8, 1930. The daughter of William F. Rand and Ida M. (Ripley) Rand. She was predeceased by her son, James Jackson. She is survived by three daughters: Deborah and Bernard Walko, Wanda and Stephen Audet, Sandra and Jeffrey Wonson. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Katla, eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, May 31 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium: 172 King Street, Boscawen, NH 03303. Donations may be sent to Hospice House in Concord, NH.
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 28, 2019