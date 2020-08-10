Barbara Pouliot of Concord, NH passed away on August 6,2020 at the Pleasant View Center in Concord at the age of 95. Barbara was born in July 1925 to Ansel and Olive MacMillan. She married Lorenzo J. Pouliot Sr. (a US Navy WWII veteran) in September 1947, and together they raised 5 children. Barbara was a proud and loving wife and mother, and fiercely devoted to her family. She was happiest when surrounded by family members. Before moving to Pleasant View Center, she was a long-time resident of Penacook. She is survived by her brother Ansel MacMillan of Warminster, PA; son Lorenzo Pouliot Jr of Spring Hill, FL; son Richard Pouliot of Concord NH; daughter Cynthia Howard of Glendale, AZ; daughter Cathy Gifford of Rapid City, SD; and thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, her daughter Marie Dunn, her brother Richard MacMillan, her sister Lois Berwick, and her sister Joan Archibald. The family is planning private services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store